TSMC: 3nm chip production for Apple has 80% yield

One of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, TSMC started chip production in 3nm lithography just six months after rival Samsung, at its expanded factory in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP). The most recent information is that at this start it has obtained a yield of 80% of the pieces created. In other words, this means that for every 100 chips manufactured, 80 units pass quality control. It is worth remembering that, according to information from the international press, Apple guaranteed 100% of the initial supply of the company’s first generation of 3 nm – which it called N3.

The N3 uses a process considered to be ultra-complex with 24-layer multipattern extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. The intention is that this fabrication can offer a higher logical density. - Advertisement - The company's plans include launching the N3E in the second half of 2023, a more advanced 3nm version, to serve other customers such as AMD, Intel and Qualcomm. The future process will use a simpler 19-layer single-pattern technology. Thus, production becomes easier and less expensive.