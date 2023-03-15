5G News
TSMC: 3nm chip production for Apple has 80% yield

By Abraham
One of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, TSMC started chip production in 3nm lithography just six months after rival Samsung, at its expanded factory in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP). The most recent information is that at this start it has obtained a yield of 80% of the pieces created.

In other words, this means that for every 100 chips manufactured, 80 units pass quality control. It is worth remembering that, according to information from the international press, Apple guaranteed 100% of the initial supply of the company’s first generation of 3 nm – which it called N3.

Image: Reproduction

The N3 uses a process considered to be ultra-complex with 24-layer multipattern extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. The intention is that this fabrication can offer a higher logical density.

The company’s plans include launching the N3E in the second half of 2023, a more advanced 3nm version, to serve other customers such as AMD, Intel and Qualcomm. The future process will use a simpler 19-layer single-pattern technology. Thus, production becomes easier and less expensive.

How to activate self-destructing messages on Facebook Messenger

According to TSMC CEO CC Wei, the 3nm manufacturing process is expected to be worth more than $1.5 trillion over the next five years, in terms of production volume. N3 wafers cost approximately $20,000, up from $16,000 for models for the 5nm node (N5).

What is your assessment of the yield of TSMC’s 3nm process? Comment with us!

More like this

