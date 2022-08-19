TSMC, 3 nm ready to go: first Apple customer with M2 Pro and Max | Rumor

Apparently it will be is the to leverage TSMC’s next-generation manufacturing processat 3 nm: according to Commercial Timesthe two giants have agreed to create Apple Silicon M2 Pro and M2 Max, high-performance chips of the new MacBook Pro whose debut is expected al by the end of the year or the beginning of the next.

According to the source, the start of production would be imminent: we talk about next month. A less difficult start is expected than with the transition to the 5 nm process, with higher yields. Later in time, TSMC will probably churn out the Apple A17s that we will find in the iPhones of 2023 and the Apple Silicon M3s, which we will probably find in the future MacBook Air and iPad Pro, are not to be excluded either.