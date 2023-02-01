Trying to bankrupt Russia could backfire

Eleven months after the invasion of Ukraine triggered a barrage of economic retaliation from the US and its allies, some are pushing for new restrictions on Russian oil and gas exports. But doing so would carry great economic risks, and could undermine the West’s willingness to maintain its vital military support for kyiv.

The supplies of military material to Ukraine have been the true factor of change in its defense. Controls on the export of military equipment, including dual-use materials such as semiconductors, have also degraded Putin’s war machine. Gaps are beginning to appear, such as the supply of chips from China, according to the think tank Silverado. The West should strengthen these controls.

Economic sanctions have played a minor role in stopping Putin. The decision by the US, Europe and other countries to freeze some 300,000 million dollars of the Russian central bank reserves has served to reduce the size of the piggy bank available to the politician to circumvent export controls through bribery. However, the sanctions imposed on Moscow oil and gas have done more harm than good. They have not crippled the Russian economy or forced Putin out of office.

After the invasion, most of the Western allies threatened to stop buying Russian oil and gas. This contributed to higher energy prices, which brought prosperity to Putin. Russia’s current account surplus doubled to $227 billion last year.

World inflation skyrocketed. Europeans had to pay through the nose to secure alternative sources of energy and governments ran up huge deficits to cushion the impact on businesses and households. This caused tensions between countries that could afford it, such as Germany, and those that could not. Meanwhile, emerging economies led by China got deep discounts on the oil they bought from Russia. The West does not want Beijing, its biggest geopolitical and economic rival, to benefit from cheaper energy.

That hasn’t stopped some from arguing that the allies should step up sanctions against Russian hydrocarbons. A report by the kyiv School of Economics (KSE) argues that the major G7 economies should lower their price cap on Russian crude from $60 a barrel to $50, and then perhaps $30-35. Europe should also, he says, ban all remaining imports of Russian gas except for what goes through Ukraine. The report argues that times have changed. Whereas Europe was vulnerable to a sudden loss of Russian energy imports in 2022, Putin is now between a rock and a hard place. Europe has done a remarkable job of developing alternative energy sources. Gas prices have fallen back to pre-war levels.

Meanwhile, world crude prices have fallen sharply from their peak, and the Kremlin has to offer a discount of about $30 a barrel compared to the world benchmark to move its oil. According to Tim Ash, strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, its fiscal deficit could reach 6% of national income this year. The current account surplus has narrowed, and it has suffered from massive capital flight.

According to Jacob Nell, one of the authors of the KSE report, Russia’s hydrocarbon export earnings will already be cut in half, to about $180 billion this year. New restrictions would reduce that figure by $40 billion, two-thirds of which would come from reduced oil revenues and one-third from gas.

According to Nell, that could bring the Russian economy to the brink of the abyss. The ruble could plummet and inflation soar, triggering bank runs and further capital flight. The government would have to raise rates and cut spending. The Kremlin could respond with drastic measures, such as strict capital controls or printing money. But these moves would make the government unpopular, undermining the government and increasing pressure to withdraw from Ukraine.

But things may not turn out that way. Russia could cushion any blow from reduced energy exports by selling part of the central bank’s reserves that are not frozen. And you may not even need much of that money. After all, the Kremlin would not accept a unilateral cut in the price of oil that it sells for $30.

Russia could drive up the world price by following through on its threats to cut its exports. Presumably, it would have to offer customers like China an even bigger discount, since buyers would not have access to Western shipping and insurance. But if the world price were to rise enough, Russia could continue to earn similar amounts with smaller volumes. A similar dynamic could occur with gas. It is true that Russia cannot easily redirect the one that channels through Turkey. But the world price would rise, and Russia could direct the liquefied natural gas it now sells to Europe to other regions.

What’s more, even if tougher sanctions further hurt the Russian economy, that might not unseat Putin or end the war. The lesson from countries like Iran and North Korea is that regimes do not bow down even if their people suffer hardship.

But what is really worrying is that the sanctions will turn against Western countries, which have just caught their breath after the shock of last year. The consensus in the markets is that any recession will be brief and shallow, and that many countries will avoid a recession altogether. A sharp increase in oil and gas prices would change this calculation. Fears about recession, inflation, rates and deficits would return, and with them worries about the political consequences. Putin-friendly nationalist politicians would find new supporters on both sides of the Atlantic. The biggest risk would be the US electing an isolationist president in 2024 and stopping the flow of arms to Ukraine. Considering that kyiv benefits from military support and that the gains from tightening sanctions are uncertain, trying to bankrupt Russia is not worth the trouble.