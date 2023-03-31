Try it! Samsung launches website that lets you test One UI 5.1 on your iPhone

One UI 5.1 was released with the Galaxy S23 line and now Samsung wants to let iPhone users test the new version of its operating system. For this, it launched the Try Galaxy portal, which can be accessed and allows you to experience the South Korean’s interface without having to have a Galaxy cell phone in hand.

According to Samsung, the purpose of the website is to provide an experience similar to using One UI 5.1 on the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. by scanning the QR code displayed on the screen. Samsung Try Galaxy – access

When accessing the site for the first time, Try Galaxy suggests that you add a shortcut on your iPhone’s home screen so that it works as a web application. The experience contains several suggestions for exploring the system, but it is possible to notice that the performance is reduced, since this is just a simulation running from the browser.

- Advertisement - Among the features we can highlight the camera app, Gallery with Object Eraser, Samsung Health, Smart Switch, system customization with Material You, security and privacy functions, Kids Mode and much more. Unfortunately the demo cannot be accessed on other devices including Galaxy devices. When trying to use Try Galaxy a message says that the site was created for iPhone users. Instagram allows you to upload Stories of up to 60 seconds without cuts

