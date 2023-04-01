5G News
HomeMobileAndroidTry Galaxy, Samsung invites you to "try" OneUI 5.1 on iPhone and...

Try Galaxy, Samsung invites you to “try” OneUI 5.1 on iPhone and other Androids

Android

Published on

By Abraham
try galaxy, samsung invites you to
try galaxy, samsung invites you to "try" oneui 5.1 on
Samsung has updated its “Try Galaxy” web applaunched in 2021, which allows you to also try on iPhone and other Android-based smartphones “the Galaxy experience” by emulating the OneUI 5.1 user interface, which made its debut on the Galaxy S23 series, and letting you test some of its new features.

With this latest update, in fact, they are new demos have been introduced especially affecting the camera, performance and connected ecosystem.

In the first case, users can explore some of the features present on Samsung Galaxy, including the Nightography functiontransformative AI and some in-app editing tools including Photo Remaster, to automatically enhance image detail, and Photo Eraser to remove objects from images.

Other demos concern the performance of the Galaxy S23 range emphasized in a video showing gaming, battery and display features, and a connected ecosystem that allows users to test the interface customizations possible with One UI 5.1. p

This is the comment of Sonia Chang, vice president of the Brand Marketing Group of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronic:

Redmi Note 11T, launch in days: Pro + with very fast RAM and Dimensity 8100

“We are proud of the intuitive, convenient and customizable experiences available only through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. We are committed to continuing to offer people who are not already Samsung users the opportunity to explore what is possible with the latest and greatest Galaxy experiences “.

Since its launch, according to Samsung, “Try Galaxy” it has been downloaded more than 2 million times. Try Galaxy supports 14 languages, except Italian, and can be downloaded by scanning the QR code.

More like this

