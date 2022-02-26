Truth Social: this is Donald Trump’s new social network

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Truth Social is the new social network promoted by the former president of the United States of America, donald trump It is a social network with an operating dynamic and an aesthetic very similar to that of Twitter, from which the former president was expelled after a group of fanatics broke into the Capitol. Since then, there has been speculation about the creation of this platform, which has definitively seen the light of day this week.

Truth Social is the new social network, a clone of Twitter, promoted by Donald Trump and with the motto of being a stronghold for “freedom of expression”.

Social Truth or «the social network of truth» was launched on February 21, 2022, coinciding with «President’s Day». For now, it is only available in the Apple app store and only for the United States, climbing to the number one position of most downloaded applications in a few days. In this sense, the demand for access has been so high that there is already a waiting list for downloading. On the other hand, downloading in other countries of the world is limited.

It is an alternative to Facebook and Twitter that, according to the developers, will be free from political discrimination. However, we could almost say that it is a clone of Twitter.

In this sense, users will be able to post comments, as if they were normal tweets, which in this case they are called «Truths» (Truths in Spanish). These truths can be shared by other users, similar to a retweet, by doing “Re-Truth”. Finally, users can reply to messages. Truth Social also offers the possibility of share media contentsuch as images, videos, GIFs and others.

For now, the social network has little published content. As we have explained, the developers point out that the social network is based on freedom of expression and, at the same time, warns that all published content must be “completely true”, although they have not explained how it will be known if it is true or not. no.

