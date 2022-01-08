Truth, Donald Trump’s social network, will be launched on February 21

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

According to information from the Apple Store, Apple’s application store, on February 21, the Truth Social app would be available for download and installation, a social network sponsored by Donald Trump, the former president of the United States who ended up being expelled from various social networks, and that he based a large part of his public communication strategy on his use of Twitter.

Truth seeks to offer an alternative as a social network to Twitter, promoting freedom of expression

Truth was born, according to the initiative proposed by Trump, as a alternative to Twitter, free of the content censorship of which the former president accuses the social network founded by Jack Dorsey, and from which he was permanently expelled after his messages prior to the assaults that took place on the Capitol after the 2020 presidential elections .

In the middle of last year Trump announced that he would present his own social network, and now it seems that it will be in a few weeks when the announcement becomes reality. But this could be just one more step in a strategy that would later be accompanied by other platforms belonging to the Trump-owned communication group, TMTG (Trump Media & Technology Group). This would also include an on-demand content subscription service called TMTG +, where news, podcasts and various entertainment content would be offered to subscribers.

This new social network also allows you to follow other users and generate the equivalent of trending topics based on the messages that are most popular when shared by users, although in its own nomenclature this social network calls them “truth”.

From unofficial sources close to Truth Social it is confirmed that the date of February 21 is the one that is planned for the launch of this new social network, perhaps the first step for a new conglomerate promoting Trump himself.

