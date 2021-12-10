Trust TW-350, a 4K webcam ideal for teleworking and streaming

With a routine still centered around the home, more and more users have started looking for the best technological accessories to improve their work and leisure experience. Reason why we are today before the Trust TW-350, a 4K definition webcam with enhancements for depth perception, and an image of higher definition and vibrant colors that will improve all our communications.

This device that has an advanced camera, thanks to its Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), which allows you to capture the image on video with high definition up to 30 frames per second. In addition, it allows a better perception of depth, thanks to the fact that it offers a 74 ° diagonal field of view and its autofocus.

The Trust TW-350 also offers automatic white balance, allowing backlight compensation to improve image quality as much as possible, allowing the user to focus on their task while the lens focuses automatically while keeping the image sharp. and clear, and more natural colors.

On the other hand, the audio from this new Trust webcam will be another remarkable feature. And it is that although by its design we could think that the camera has integrated speakers, in reality it is a dual stereo microphone, feature that will allow us to facilitate communications through the two main channels. On the other hand, this accessory allows you to record high-quality audio, capturing clear sound from multiple directions in a range of up to 5 meters.

Finally, it has incorporating a detachable tripod that will facilitate the perfect placement on a table or desk, as well as a clamp base that will allow us to adjust it smoothly but securely to the top of any monitor. In addition, this camera includes a small lid to help us maintain our privacy. Also, thanks to its plug and play design with USB connections, allows the webcam to be easy to configure, including a USB-A to USB-C adapter, which expands its compatibility for most laptops and desktops.

As part of the Trust Home & Office range, the Trust TW-350 aims to satisfy all needs in the home and office, adding comfort to different lifestyles. Although, as we said, this does not detract from its usefulness in the face of other popular activities such as streaming, thus presenting itself as a really interesting accessory to unite both worlds.

Currently we can find the Trust TW-350 available through the official website of the brand, with a price of 139.99 euros, quite moderate for a 4K webcam.