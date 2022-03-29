Trust presents the GXT 980 Redex, its new wireless rechargeable gaming mouse

Being one of the basic pillars of peripherals, having a good mouse is essential for every gamer. Although we do not need to resort to ostentatious and large mice to achieve the desired performance, as it shows us the new Trust GXT 980 Redexthe latest addition of the brand that surprises us with a discreet device, with high-level features, and a price as competitive as our games.

As we said, the first thing that catches our attention about this mouse is undoubtedly its simple and sober design, with a small and rounded size and a weight of just 86 grams, which make it light and perfect for long training sessions. Although not for that he sacrifices his gaming touch, keeping a little added RGB lighting on its wheel and a small strip located in the lower rear part, facilitating the combination of the device with the rest of the user’s accessories and achieving full harmony in its setup.

In terms of performance, this mouse is committed to great control and precision, equipping an optical sensor with adjustment from 200 to 10,000 DPI, thus adapting to any type of player and game. In addition, its latest technology guarantees low latency both wired and wireless, favoring a fast and instant response from the player.

The GXT 980 Redex is perfect for gamers looking for a high degree of customization in their digital accessories, with up to six programmable buttons They allow you to create quick shortcuts for any game, creating an environment totally adapted to the player. What’s more, its Kailh mechanical switches They guarantee enormous durability, since they guarantee up to 80 million clicks.

Thus, one of the great novelties of the GXT 980 Redex is the presence of a built-in battery, providing up to 50 hours of uninterrupted wireless gamingwhich we can expand at any time by simply connecting the USB-C cable to its front, charging the mouse without even having to stop.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Trust GXT 980 Redex mouse available through the brand’s official website as well as in other local distributors such as GAME physical stores or the Amazon website, with a starting price of just 39.99 euros.