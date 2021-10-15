Trust presents its new gaming speakers: new design and RGB lighting for all budgets

Trust continues to expand its product catalog gaming and the last thing you just presented is your new range of GXT loudspeakers with RGB lighting, which consists of four models in total with which to give your desktop configuration power and color with the style that sets the industry.

Trust says their new speakers gaming boast “overwhelming bass power, high-quality sound, and a design adapted to the world of music. gaming thanks to its dynamic RGB lighting ‘, which is basically what you cannot expect from this type of peripheral these days.

The good thing about the Dutch company is that its products are usually within reach of all pockets and these new speakers gaming They are no exception, so no matter which extremes you hang from, there may be something you like.

GXT 629 Tytan

We start with the GXT 629 Tytan, some speakers gaming that are located at the top of the table with RGB lighting in the subwoofer which can be of a single color (red, green, blue, yellow, purple, light blue and white) or of all, in light rotation synchronized with the bass sounds. Delivers up to 120W peak power and costs 119.99 euros.

GXT 635 Rumax

We continue with the GXT 635 Rumax, a more restrained option in the aesthetics that transfers the colorful RGB to the two stereo units, but also to the back of each speaker. It has RGB rotation effects in 6 preset light modes, 80 W of maximum power and its connectivity includes HDMI ARC, optical connection, 3.5 mm and Bluetooth. Its price, 119.99 euros.

GXT 606 Javv

Don’t you need that much? Then you may be more interested in the GXT 606 Javv, a basic model of 2.0 loudspeakers with a compact design and camouflage print with a power of 12 W, simple but adaptable: you can activate or deactivate the RGB lighting at will using the touch control located on the top of the speaker. Its price is 24.99 euros.

GXT 609 Zoxa

Finally, another affordable option and more discreet than the previous one are the GXT 609 Zoxa, stereo speakers that do not even require a wall socket, as they automatically turn on together with the PC. They have a maximum power of 12 W, 6 different RGB lighting modes and the same accompany in the middle of the game than doing something more serious. These cost 29.99 euros.

