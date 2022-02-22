Search here...
Trust GXT 834 Callaz, a compact and cheap mechanical keyboard

By: Brian Adam

Trust has launched the GXT 834 Callaz, a compact mechanical keyboard that has a very marked gaming side, but that is committed, however, to not limiting itself to this approach and to maintaining high versatilitywhich allows it to offer a good user experience both in games and in other tasks, including long typing sessions.

I know that, if we stay on the surface, it’s easy to think that the Trust GXT 834 Callaz is a peripheral designed exclusively for the world of gaming, but when we delve into its specifications we realize that it is not, and that it’s much more than just another mechanical gaming keyboard. Trust has used, in this model, Red Outemu mechanical switcheswhich have a lifespan of up to 50 million keystrokes and 4mm travelin addition to a 47g actuation force.

The fact that Trust has used such switches, which are linear, smooth, smooth and quiet, is already a clear indicator that has opted for a gaming but balanced approach, instead of focusing on absolute specialization. Personally, I think this position is very successful, as it makes the GXT 834 Callaz a more interesting solution for the average user. In this sense, its sale price also represents a very important value, because this model is one of the most balanced in relation to quality-price that I have had the opportunity to see to date.

Trust GXT 834 Callaz

The GXT 834 Callaz has a markedly angular design and a very compact finish, although to achieve such a small size dispenses with the number pad. The connection to the PC is made via USB cable, and according to Trust the GXT 834 Callaz has a response time of 8 ms. Its small size translates into a minimal impact on our desk, which means that we will have more free space for other things, but at the same time we will not have to give up all the keys of a gaming keyboard, such as an eye-catching design and LED lighting. Customizable RGB.

Specifications availability and price of the Trust GXT 834 Callaz

  • Compact mechanical keyboard, without numeric keypad.
  • Plastic construction with a metal front for a premium touch.
  • It uses Red Outemu mechanical switches with a lifespan of 50 million keystrokes.
  • Customizable RGB LED lighting system with 20 different modes and six fixed colors, adjustable in brightness and playback speed of each mode.
  • USB connection with a response time of 8 milliseconds.
  • Integrated memory.
  • 87 keys in total.
  • “N-key rollover” anti-ghosting technology.
  • Measurements: 367mm x 137mm x 35mm.
  • Weight: 659 grams.
  • Compatible with Windows, Mac OS and Chrome OS.

The Trust GXT 834 Callaz is now available in Spain with a recommended price of €44.99a quite reasonable figure considering everything it offers.

