Trunk Merge, tool to manage software projects

By Brian Adam
Founded by a team of senior engineers, along with staff from Uber and Google, Trunk emerges as a startup specialized in the development of tools that facilitate the work of developers throughout a project.

The last of them named Trunk Merge has been presented as a smart service that handle merging of pull requests so that there is a repository of code that always passes the tests.

A pull request is basically a request to incorporate changes made to a code to a project in progress. In that sense, pull requests are a way in which changes made by a developer within a code are added to a group or open source project.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Dashcam 2K, a car camera at a laughing price

Take as an example a user1 who performs a fork (get an instance of a repository along with its history) to a user2 repository for the purpose of applying changes to it. Next, user1 sends a pull request to user2 so that user2 then decides whether or not to reject it.

In this instance, the pull request acts as a request that would be translated as “user2, could you please pull my changes?”

So with Trunk Merge all those common problems and pain points that tend to manifest when there are a lot of software developers working on the same project are solved.

So too, Trunk Merge takes care of automate other tasks involved in developing software, thus helping developers save time and better focus their attention on writing code.

Big tech companies like Twitter, Uber and Airbnb they have their own fusion tails sophisticated in the software projects they develop. Trunk Merge offers this as well without the need to build it.

Also, this tool will prevent breaks from occurring in a main branch, so that developers can have the peace of mind of working in parallel on a project, thus helping to keep work in progress and code that has already been tested and is stable separate.

Another quality present in Trunk Merge is to take into account the title and description of the pull request to automatically generate titles and commit messages based on it.

Link: trunk.io/products/merge.

