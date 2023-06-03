Trump’s Lawyers Can’t Find Classified Document He Talked About Keeping: CNN

- Advertisement -

The lawyers reportedly handed over other information about the document in response to a subpoena.

Lawyers for Donald Trump couldn’t find a classified US military document that the former president had spoken about keeping from the White House, two sources told CNN.

The sources told CNN that Trump’s lawyers had handed over material related to the document — but not the document itself — when responding to a federal subpoena. Two people familiar with the situation also told the New York Times that Trump’s lawyers were unable to find the document.

Trump attorneys James Trusty and M. Evan Corcoran did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Sources told CNN in a report published in May that federal prosecutors obtained audio of Trump discussing the classified document, which detailed a “potential attack on Iran.”

In the recording, Trump acknowledged keeping the document after leaving the White House, the sources told CNN.

In a statement shared with Insider last month, a spokesperson for Trump said: “Leaks from radical partisans behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue the media’s harassment of President Trump and his supporters.”

“It’s just more proof that when it comes to President Trump, there are absolutely no depths to which they will not sink as they pursue their witch hunts,” the spokesperson said. “The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful and this meritless investigation should cease wasting the American taxpayer’s money on Democrat political objectives.”

The Department of Justice is investigating Trump’s handling of documents during his presidency. In August 2022, the Department of Justice raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home in Florida and uncovered several documents, some of which were classified.

Trump has repeatedly denied he did anything wrong.