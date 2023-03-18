Trump resumes posting on Facebook and YouTube after two-year ban

The former president also has another video where he says “sorry to keep you waiting”.

In both cases, the billionaire published a video where the caption says “I’m back”, while the material shows CNN announcing Trump’s election in 2016 and ends with the message “Trump 2024”.

Former US President Donald Trump resumed posting on YouTube and Facebook after two years banned from both social networks. The first post was made on Friday the 17th.

Despite the return to YouTube and Facebook, curiously Trump has yet to post anything on Twitter. That is, on the social network where the former president communicated most of his government acts.

Reached for comment on the matter, YouTube issued a statement:

We carefully weigh the ongoing risk of real-world violence while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from top national candidates in the run-up to an election.

Trump’s campaign team did not comment, but the former president’s spokesman had already told Fox News that “Facebook will be an important tool for the 2024 campaign.”

It should be remembered that Trump was banned for inciting violence during the attack on the Capitol, which took place in 2021. Currently, the billionaire has his own social network, but the use of Facebook and YouTube should boost the reach of his political campaign.