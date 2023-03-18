5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftTrump resumes posting on Facebook and YouTube after two-year ban

Trump resumes posting on Facebook and YouTube after two-year ban

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Trump resumes posting on Facebook and YouTube after two-year ban
1679157541 trump resumes posting on facebook and youtube after two year ban.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Former US President Donald Trump resumed posting on YouTube and Facebook after two years banned from both social networks. The first post was made on Friday the 17th.

In both cases, the billionaire published a video where the caption says “I’m back”, while the material shows CNN announcing Trump’s election in 2016 and ends with the message “Trump 2024”.

The former president also has another video where he says “sorry to keep you waiting”.

Image/reproduction: Reuters.

Despite the return to YouTube and Facebook, curiously Trump has yet to post anything on Twitter. That is, on the social network where the former president communicated most of his government acts.

Microsoft open source tool creates “Software Bill of Materials”

- Advertisement -

Reached for comment on the matter, YouTube issued a statement:

We carefully weigh the ongoing risk of real-world violence while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from top national candidates in the run-up to an election.

Trump’s campaign team did not comment, but the former president’s spokesman had already told Fox News that “Facebook will be an important tool for the 2024 campaign.”

It should be remembered that Trump was banned for inciting violence during the attack on the Capitol, which took place in 2021. Currently, the billionaire has his own social network, but the use of Facebook and YouTube should boost the reach of his political campaign.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Floating solar power could power thousands of cities

A recent study has revealed that floating solar energy has enormous potential to power...
Microsoft

YouTube Music lets you automatically download recently played songs

YouTube Music is getting an update on Android that now lets you download recently...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.