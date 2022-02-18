Trump, it’s time for the truth for the social network: Truth beta goes live in view of the debut

Now about 500 testers are trying the platform wanted by the former President of the United States following the multi-ban received from various social networks, first of all the “beloved” Twitter. The wait is long – just see how it went on Wall Street – as well as it will be interesting to understand how Apple and Google they will interpret the philosophy behind the platform to make it compatible with the rules of the respective App Store and Play Store. The “zero censorship” is in fact badly suited to the strict terms & conditions of the two virtual shops.

The moment is getting closer and closer of the truth for social Truth from Donald Trump and it’s not just a play on words: according to what is reported by Reutersindeed, the Beta phase of the application has been extended in view of an imminent debut, initially scheduled for this month but that the CEO of the newborn Trump Media & Technology Group Devin Nunes believes it is more plausible to happen the following month, in March.

THE TRUMP-VERSO

There are therefore those who have already downloaded Truth Social on their smartphone, through TestFlight for iOS and the beta testing program for Android. Different way to get the same result: access to the Trump-verse. And the platform, it seems, is already rich in material. A conservative podcast host, beta tester, admitted: “my participation in Truth Social is outpacing my participation in Twitter because it does not seem to be repressed like I have been on Twitter“. Let’s say that if it had been the other way around, the sense of the app wanted by Trump would have definitely failed.

The app is in version 0.9: the changelog talks about various improvements in view of the debut and the correction of bugs as regards the re-truthsversion conservative retweets.

Meanwhile, the former President also begins to gather followers on the new social app: 317, according to Reuters, nothing to do with the 88 million followers he had on Twitter, but certainly a promising start considering that, in the end, the platform is still in beta and is only accessible to a few hundred people. “Prepare yourself! Your favorite President will see you soon!“, wrote Trump on the social network.

From the earliest indiscretions gathered, it appears that Truth has a functioning very similar to Twitter. Instead of a tweet, however, you publish one truth, users can choose who to follow and the feed is in fact a container where you can find posts from other users – those you follow – and RSS-style news. There will also be a direct messaging section.