Truecaller iPhone App Update Will Bring Better Spam Call Detection

users will be able to have more protection against spam calls after a new update of the Truecaller app, which makes the identification of this type of scam and annoyance. From the redesign of the application, the developer company estimates that the protection is 10 times . This specificity for Apple models is due to the fact that the app has been working better so far than Android. Therefore, the company redesigned the application on the iOS system, aiming to take advantage of CallKit to improve users’ experience. It even took a partnership with Apple to develop better protection systems.

THE new version of the app is also lighter than the previous one, which allows it to run better even on older devices. According to the company, the app's blocking technique is better than the built-in iOS option, which also silences unknown and potentially dangerous calls. - Advertisement - The update also introduces the new Search Action extension, which allows you to search for unknown numbers through Truecaller. With it, you can share a contact on the phone app and the app will look up the number in its database to determine who the caller is. After configuring the app, the user accesses the Caller ID, which shows different icons for spammers, verified businesses, Truecaller users, and searched numbers.

With the update, the Truecaller Chat, Voice and Contact Requests features, which were not used by iPhone users, were removed. For an upcoming update, the company disclosed that it is developing an improved offline SMS filtering algorithm, as well as automatic blocking of top spam numbers, and also a redesigned widget that will enable faster searching. Do you have Truecaller on your device? Do you like the experience? Leave your comment!