TrueCaller for iPhone gets Live Caller ID support with some limitations

The limitation for using this feature is that it requires Siri to function. The user will have to say “Hey Siri, open Truecaller search” during an incoming phone call to trigger the feature and display the caller’s name and definition of whether it is spam or not.

To the delight of iOS users, Truecaller has announced that it is bringing Live Caller ID support to iPhones running iOS 16 and above . The feature has been available on Android devices for some time and automatically displays the name when the user receives a call from an unknown number.

This limited functionality is due to the way the iPhone handles third-party caller ID apps, Truecaller’s iOS Product Director Nakul Kabra told TechCrunch. Apple allows just that a limited set of numbers, selected by Truecaller’s spam algorithm, is stored in a directory linked to the CallKit framework. For the rest, you have to do a manual search, which is done via Siri.

According to the publication, users with newer models such as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can use the Back Tap gesture instead of calling Siri to activate the Live Caller ID feature. They can do this by linking the Back Tap gesture to the Search Truecaller shortcut in the accessibility settings.

Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone is only available for users with a premium plan. To configure the feature, the user needs to access the app’s Premium tab and tap on the ‘Add to Siri’ option. The latest update also brings better spam detection and redesigned spam filters to the app. Also, there is a comments feature that allows users to post and read other people’s feedback to spam numbers.

