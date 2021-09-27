‘True champ’ Kellie Harrington gives back to community by organising local sports fun day

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has been hailed as a “pillar to the community” after giving back to the kids in her area by organising a local Fun Sports Day with Dublin City Council.

The event was held in Dublin’s north inner city on Sunday from 12-3pm.

A source told Dublin Live that the event was Kellie’s way of saying thanks to her local community after the support they have given her since the Olympic Games.

They said: “It was a really fun day for the whole community and it was Kellie’s way of giving back to the area.”

The source called the Olympic Gold Medallist a “true champ” and a “wonderful ambassador.”

There were plenty of fun activities for the children to get involved in, including a magic show and puppet show.

There was also a band, face painting and food and coffee available.









The Olympic Gold Medallist was the referee of a competitive potato and spoon race among the children.

Harrington even put on her gloves and the lucky kids were able to participate in a boxing training session with her.

Local community gardai attended the event to help it run smoothly and local councillor Christy Burke was also present, alongside Harrington’s parents and siblings.

Commenting on the event on social media, Harrington said it was a “great day.”

A Dublin Live source said that all Covid regulations were followed at the event.

