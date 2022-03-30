Latest newsIreland

Truckers warn Dublin will be on 'complete lockdown' during new April protest

By: Brian Adam

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association have warned that the capital will be on “complete lockdown” during a protest in April.

The truckers will be heading back to Dublin on Monday, April 11 and have said they will cause road havoc “for as long as it takes until our demands are agreed upon by Government”.

The group have been calling for lower prices at the pump since last November, when they first caused traffic chaos in the capital.

They have listed their demands as follows:

“1 – Petrol Capped @ €1.10 Per Litre.

“2 – Diesel Capped @ €1.20 Per Litre.

“3 – Green Diesel Capped @ 65c Per Litre.

“4- Home Heating Capped @ 65c Per Litre.

“5 – Carbon Tax To Be Scrapped.

“6 – Eamon Ryan To Step Down With Immediate Effect.”

The Truckers announced the latest protest date on Facebook and said they “advise if you have an appointment in Dublin that week that you reschedule where possible”.

They wrote: “We have picked Monday the 11th as it will not interfere with school kids getting to and from School. This will also allow for Bus Operators to attend.

“For those making essential journeys please give extra travel time.

“We will have no spokesperson as we want The Nation to be addressed on this matter.

“You will see people and vehicles from all sectors and organisations as well as Individual member of the public. From farmers, fishing operators, truckers and hauliers, taxis, busses, nurses & private care workers, builders, plant operators and so on.

“We ask you all to show support.”

