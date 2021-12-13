Truckers aim to block Dublin Port as 30 hauliers show up for protest

Truck drivers protesting rising fuel hikes are back on the road following a poor turnout.

This is the second time hauliers have taken to the streets as the first protest took place back in November.

However, the turnout for this month’s protest was lacklustre with only 30 to 40 HGVs showing up at Dublin Port.

Last month the truckers clogged up the city’s busiest routes. The M50 slowed to a walking pace while Kildare Street and Molesworth Street were shut for part of the day.

The demonstration started at 6am this morning and ended at Dublin Port.

Protestors blocked an entrance to the port and gardai attempted to diffuse the situation.

The Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices organised the day of action due to rising fuel costs.

Trucker Andrew told Dublin Live: “We’re being royally screwed in this country by the Government. They should definitely do something about it.

“I don’t want to be here as much as anyone else. I have a company to run as well but it’s getting harder and harder to do it. And it’s all down to our Government.

“Something drastically is going to have to happen.”

The average fuel prices for petrol and diesel are at a record high in Ireland.

The average price for unleaded petrol now stands at 173 cents per litre, with the average price of diesel now at 164 cents per litre.

These figures equate to a 27% increase in petrol and a 28% increase in the price of diesel fuel compared to this time last year, according to AA Ireland.

The current prices are the highest since The AA started recording the figures in 1991.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter