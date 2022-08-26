Tronsmart T7 and T7 mini, new from tronsmart are two cheap, portable and powerful speakers

The portability of a Bluetooth speaker is extremely important, especially if we want to take it on the bike to listen to music while riding in the mountains, or if we have to carry it in our backpack for hours at a time.

Thinking about it, Tronsmart has launched the T7 mini, something really small without losing much in power, a speaker that comes with an elegant older brother and with its colored lights on duty.

I’ve been testing both for several days now, and while the T7 has excellent audio quality and very stylish aesthetics, the T7 mini deserves to stand out for its size.

T7mini

Its strong point is size and weight.

You can see the specifications on their website, where they indicate the charging time (3 hours), the Auxiliary, Micro SD/TF Card and Bluetooth inputs allowed, its weight of 639.5g and its size of 126 x 126 x 142mm.

It has a resistant cord that helps you take it anywhere, to hook it to the tent or to the handlebar of the bicycle, making it clear that you are committed to making space in a crowded sector.

On the back, protected so that water does not enter (it has IPX7 protection), there is the audio input (the cables come in the box), the card input and the charge.

At the top we have the audio controls, something that I have personally used very little during the tests, since the control has always been Bluetooth, from the mobile.

On its sound quality: it does not disappoint. Tronsmart is a brand with good bass and treble response in its , although I don’t have the privileged ear of those who notice a big difference between Spotify and Tidal. It’s not a replacement for a soundbar on TV, that’s for sure, but it does have 360-degree speakers, creating a good ambient feel.

Its price is just over 25 euros on aliexpress (there are discounts on these dates).

T7

For the T7 I leave you a video above showing how they sound. It highlights its aesthetics, which I love. I like the top lights on the volume rocker, just like the Tronsmart Bang had on the sides.

The T7s are available for about 47 euros on aliexpress, and their strong point is that if you have two units you can enjoy true wireless stereo, as they talk to each other to reproduce the right and left channel properly.

From the design you can already imagine that it is 360 ° surround sound, since the speaker surrounds the entire device. Receive sound via Bluetooth 5.3, also accepting card. Its charge is by USB-C.

Like other models of the brand, it has ipx7 water resistance, and the tronsmart app offers the possibility of equalizing the sound, for the most purists.