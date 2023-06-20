Tronsmart launches the powerful Halo 200: The speaker that will take your parties to the next level

- Advertisement -

Tronsmart surprises us with the launch of its latest creation: the Halo 200 Karaoke Party Speaker. This high-performance speaker is designed to elevate the entertainment experience in any situation, from pool parties to camping outdoors.

The Halo 200 features a 3 way sound system capable of delivering an impressive 120W audio that, without distortion, can reach tremendous volumes. If that’s not enough, you can sync more than 100 speakers or pair 2 of them together for surround sound.

One of the great advantages of the Halo 200 is its portable playtime of 18 hours. Thanks to its dual play feature, you can switch between AC plug and battery modes depending on your needs, making it perfect for long-lasting parties or outdoor adventures.

The lighting, the icing on the cake

But not everything is sound in the Halo 200. This speaker incorporates five different lighting modes that you can customize through the Tronsmart application, so that you can create the perfect atmosphere in your meetings. From a relaxed atmosphere to a lively light show, the Halo 200 offers a range of possibilities to wow your guests.

The Halo 200 is available in three versions that adapt to the needs of each user. All of them include compatibility with wireless and wired microphones, and a guitar input that will allow you to record and play your favorite songs.

Price and availability

For a price ranging from $169.99 to $229.99, the Halo 200 claims to be a attractive investment for those looking for a high quality audio solution. You can purchase it now on the official Tronsmart website and it is expected to be available on other platforms from July 2023.

Learn more at tronsmart.com.