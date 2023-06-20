Tronsmart Halo 200: portable speaker launches with quality sound and karaoke mode

- Advertisement -

Looking for a portable speaker that can serve you to do a good karaoke with your friends on the weekend? How about taking home the new Tronsmart Halo 200? Officially launched this week, this speaker is super complete and carries all the already known quality of construction and audio developed by Tronsmart. Tronsmart, which signed the Ambassador with the world-famous soccer player Luis Suarez in 2018 and has strong partnership with Qualcomm company, is a technology brand that designs and manufactures world-class technology accessories, which has rapidly expanded in America, Europe, Middle East and many Asian countries. Tronsmart's core value is to make your life easier by providing high-tech, high-quality, high-performance products.





Featuring three 120W high-performance speakers, the Tronsmart Halo 200 ensures the best possible audio quality without any distortion thanks to SoundPulse technology. TikTok announces tool for creators to get paid for premium content In addition, this box can be synchronized with up to 100 other units or simply make a stereo pair with another Tronsmart Halo 200. A very important detail of the experience with this device is the presence of RGB LEDs that can be customized. There are five lighting modes available. Need to further customize your experience? You can use the equalizer available in the app to make the sound even more bass or prioritize the mids during a good karaoke session.





If you like to sing with your friends on the weekend, the Tronsmart Halo 200 allows the use of one or two wireless microphones (included in the package). Do you already have a wired microphone at home? No problem! The soundbox also has an exclusive input for it or even for a guitar. The total autonomy of the Tronsmart Halo 200 is up to 18 hours of continuous playback, but if you need to recharge your iPhone or Android smartphone, you can also use the powerbank mode. Just plug the charging cable into the outlet and enjoy the speaker's high battery capacity. Finally, the Tronsmart Halo 200 is IPX4 certified and features Bluetooth 5.3 for a super stable connection to your smartphone.

Did you like the new Tronsmart Halo 200? How about taking one home right now and at a special price? So take advantage and buy the speaker in three versions: standard, one microphone and with two microphones. Prices vary between US$ 169.99 and US$ 229.99, and you can buy them on the official Tronsmart website. The device is expected to arrive on other platforms in July 2023. #This article is the sole responsibility of the advertiser and does not represent the opinion of TechSmart.