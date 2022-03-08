Tronsmart Bang, the new speakers for your next party

Tronsmart surprises today with the launch of its new 60W speakers, the Tronsmart Bang, a team with patented SoundPulse technology and equipped with two tweeters and two woofers.

It has the same technology as the previous models, the TuneConn, which is used to synchronize audio in more than 100 speakers, so we can have a true portable disco.

With a set of lights to the rhythm of music, IPX6 waterproof, built-in power bank, application to personalize the experience, voice assistant support and NFC connection, the Tronsmart Bang are presented today for 100 euros at this link, where we can see your promotional video.

In Tronsmart they usually present speakers resistant to various conditions, and in this case it is no different.

I have been testing them for a few days and I have found several really interesting aspects:

– They are designed to be portable, with a suitable handle to take it anywhere without problems, a point in favor if we compare it with the ones I told you about weeks ago.

– The sound is spectacular, and the power is excellent so that it can be heard in the middle of the beach (remember not to disturb the neighbors too much).

– The design is careful, modern, and the play of light is an interesting point that I did not expect.

Stay tuned to our social networks, because I will show you some videos with the Tronsmart Bang in action.