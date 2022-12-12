Tronsmart Bang SE, this is the new Tronsmart portable speaker

If you are thinking of buying a speaker for a small party, something portable, with good lights and good sound, take a look at today’s launch, the Tronsmart Bang SE, the newest from the brand, to complement the Tronsmart Bang series of which We have already spoken on previous occasions.

We are talking about a Bluetooth speaker, with water resistance, a set of lights, 40W power and the possibility of connecting an external source with a cable or a card.

It can be charged via USB-C port, and has a range of up to 24 hours, although it depends on the configuration we have of the lights.

It has a built-in microphone, charging time of less than 5 hours, frequency range from 60 to 20KHz, compatibility with voice assistant (Siri, Cortana or Google Assistant) and option to pair with other speakers, so that the same sound sounds from different devices.

It is not very big, it measures 298 x 164.5 x 118.8mm, making it ideal to take it to parties of about six people. It is not a speaker to take it to large crowds, for that it is better to opt for the top model of the series.

I’ve been trying it for a couple of weeks, and I’ve been waiting for today, December 12, to tell you about my experience.

My experience with the Tronsmart Bang SE

The packaging is adequate, protected on both sides, with a box that includes a support to carry it from one side to the other, being ideal to protect it while we move with it.

Inside the box comes the speaker, cables and a strap that clips onto the device so that it can be worn around the neck, with music always on top.

At the back, protected with a rubber that indicates the model, are the input ports, as well as the charging port, the reset port, and a USB port for U-disk.

The front features the two speakers, both with lights. There is no side sound, it is all frontal, 40W. Powerful enough for a home gathering or small party. At maximum volume it reaches the neighbors, and outside the house it has a great amplitude, although its frequency response does not start at 20Hz, it is not very good with deep bass.

The play of lights is striking, as can be seen in this tiktok:

It is his strong point, without a doubt. It is striking, beautiful, with lights that can move in different rhythms, brightening up the scene at the same time as the music plays.

Its resistance to water is also striking, with IPX6 protection.

Tronsmart Bang SE controls

The controls are adequate to have everything under control. The manual explains in detail how to use it.

– On and off button: Press two seconds to turn it on or off. Press once to toggle audio source, bluetooth, cable, card, etc.

– Equalizer button. Press once to turn it on or to turn it off.

– Minus button. Press once to lower the volume, two seconds to go back to the previous song.

– Play button. Press once to stop the music or resume it. Press twice to activate the voice assistant. Press once to answer a call. Press two seconds to reject a call. Press three seconds to turn off Bluetooth. Press it for eight seconds next to the power button to do a factory reset.

– More button. Press once to increase the volume, two seconds to skip to the next song.

– Pair with another speaker. Press once to start, again to stop.

– Light button. Press once to change the mode. Press two seconds to deactivate the lights.

Presentation video

In this video of the brand you have summarized all its functionalities.

Links and prices

It is available as of today on various channels, although there is a launch discount if purchased from its own website:

– Tronsmart Bang SE, with an introductory offer for 54.99 euros.

– On Amazon, for 69.99 euros

– On Aliexpress.

conclusion

It is a good option for the price it has. It is ideal for those who are looking for a speaker with lights, although with that price it is possible to find other models of the same brand with better sound quality (without lights, yes).

Striking, elegant and practical, with a good relationship between quality and price.