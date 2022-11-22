Triple fold: Huawei files new patent for mobile phone with flexible screen

Huawei continues to invest in other foldable cell phone options in addition to the Mate X2, which has already been withdrawn from the official online store. Now the Chinese has registered a new patent with a triple-fold smartphone. The patent was registered under number CN217847335U at the China Intellectual Property Office.

The document also shows the structure of the cell phone, which will consist of a double hinge system to join the three parts of the device that can be folded to become compact. Below we can see the diagram of the design, showing that each hinge must be on one side with the screen represented by item 200.

However, you have to fold first the left side and then the right side for the screen to behave as expected, which can be an inconvenience and make using the smartphone less intuitive for some people. It is worth mentioning that the registration of a patent does not confirm its production and launch, so we will have to wait for further confirmations to know whether or not Huawei will adopt this design.

