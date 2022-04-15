Latest newsIreland

Trinity College student doing Ice Bucket Challenge every day to raise funds for Nepal

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A Trinity College student has been doing the Ice Bucket Challenge every day this month to raise funds for vital dental aid in Nepal.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Gwen Sizun is a fourth year student and she hopes to volunteer in rural communities this summer to help the less fortunate who are in desperate need of basic dental care.

Read:

Lynn Boylan personal life from well known husband to Dublin Bay South by-election motives

To help raise awareness, Gwen has been asking strangers to dump an ice bucket of water on her head throughout the month of April.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read More: Spikers targeted with new initiative to keep women safe

She told Dublin Live: “I was getting stressed about how I’d fundraise and what I’d do. I was going to swim in the Irish Sea every day, but it seems a lot of people are doing that.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

“I wanted to do something different and provide people with something to look forward to everyday.

“My friend Siofra joked that I should do the Ice Bucket Challenge everyday but I thought it’d work.

Read:

Releases coming to Movistar + in June 2021: films, series and documentaries

“People can be apprehensive about throwing ice on me. One man asked if he’d get arrested for it, people haven’t a clue what’s going on and it’s really funny to see their reaction.

“I buy a bag of ice and a bottle of water, mix it in a bucket and take it on a Luas into town everyday.

“It gets easier, the coldest part is not wearing a jumper because I’ll get drenched if it soaks up the water, so the coldest part is being outdoors without one.

“I’m in college and work in town, so I bring my clothes in with me. I usually dry my hair in the hand dryer at work.”

Gwen needs to raise €3,000 to go abroad so to put the limelight on her GoFundMe, she has been sharing TikToks of the Ice Bucket Challenge everyday.

She believes that being able to use her skill set to provide treatment in a country that doesn’t have access to it is an “amazing opportunity”.

She said: “We’re going to a rural area of Nepal, it’s a very mountainous country so a lot of communities don’t have access to hospitals or dental care.

“We’re going there for two weeks to provide oral hygiene instructions, giving them toothbrushes, toothpaste, doing fillings for them and extractions.

“A lot of them wouldn’t know how to brush their teeth and that can prevent so much disease, even fillings don’t get done over there because extractions are cheaper, so they’ll just get that done.

“To be able to provide them with basic treatment is really necessary. We’ll be operating with supervision from dentists. I’m really excited to go, I’m in dentistry for a reason.”

You can donate to Gwen’s GoFundMe here.

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleHow to save the WhatsApp photos and videos you like in Google Photos
Next articleWe tested the Canon PowerShot Zoom and PowerShot PX: this is what Canon has invented to continue selling compact cameras
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Reviews

We tested the Canon PowerShot Zoom and PowerShot PX: this is what Canon has invented to continue selling compact cameras

Photography, with the advent of mobile phone cameras, has changed. It is no longer necessary...
Google

How to save the WhatsApp photos and videos you like in Google Photos

Throughout the day we can receive dozens of images and videos through WhatsAppwhere most are unimportant...
Apps

WhatsApp: Reactions and Community finally announced

The long-awaited update of WhatsApp that has been discussed for a while is possibly already developed. The...
Gaming

XCOM 2 and Insurmountable join the free games on the Epic Games Store

Although on this occasion they do not seem to be very related to Easter or Holy Week, Epic...