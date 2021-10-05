Trilobite fossil with unique internal structure found in eyes

The fossils of the creatures of the past help us to take a unique look at the times that preceded us. Now, a new review of an ancient trilobite fossil reveals an unprecedented insight into how the ancient creature’s eyes work.

To make the new data public, the recent findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports. The authors behind the publication were researchers B. Schoenemann, ENK Clarkson, C. Bartels, W. Südkamp, ​​GE Rössner, and U. Ryck. Thanks to them, we can learn more about how the trilobite of more than 390 million years looked at the world (literally).

Ancient fossil, new discovery

Via Pixabay.

The trilobite fossil whose eyes are now causing a stir isn’t necessarily a new find from the world of archeology. In fact, the specimen was examined for the first time in the 1970s.

So it has spent at least 50 years in the hands of science, being subjected to various analyzes and investigations. Now, the detail is that the most recent examination of the fossil revealed a unique internal ocular structure that, to date, had gone unnoticed.

The eyes of this trilobite fossil reveal a structure never before recorded

The new insight into the old trilobite radiographs came from an unexpected source. Specifically, Wilhelm Stürmer, who has extensive experience in radiology but is not a paleontologist, was the first to notice the particular ocular structure hidden in radiographs of the fossil.

However, initially his observations on the Phacops geesops were not taken into account because the man was not a paleontologist. Now, it has been proven that their claims were true and that the eyes of the trilobite fossil are conformed to a structure never seen before.

In particular, within the eye socket of the fossil a bank of what appeared to be “little eyes” was found. In other words, the researchers found fibers very similar to ommatidia (photoreceptor cells). Due to their large size (25 times longer than their diameter) they could not be considered as light-gathering structures only.

Credit: Dr. Brigitte Schoenemann.

So, by analyzing the entire system and seeing how they connected with the rest of the ocular nerves, they discovered great detail about trilobites. From the looks of it, what we initially imagined to be just one pair of eyes turned out to be a structure of hundreds of interconnected eyes positioned next to each other and divided from left to right by two lenses.

Beneath each of these lenses, in turn, are configured at least six facets, each of which together form a small compound eye. So we have about 200 compound eyes (one under each lens) in one eye, ”explained Schoenemann.

What can we do with the new knowledge?

If we must admit something, it is that trilobites have been noted for their particular ocular adaptations to survive and hunt in their environments. Again, the recent discovery has marked a before and after for paleontologists, who must now take a different look at the ocular structures of the trilobite fossil.

Since we know that their eyes are actually composite structures, it is time to start asking ourselves why this was the evolutionary form that prevailed in the species and what kind of advantages it offered. Something that until now had not been able to address since there was no knowledge of the existence of said ocular structure.

(…) It is possible that the individual components of the eye perform different functions, allowing, for example, the improvement of contrast or the perception of different colors ”, Schoenemann theorized.