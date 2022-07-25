Tricks to take good photos with the mobile

Taking good photographs is a true art that must be perfected little by little. And it is that at present, with the level of power that cameras bringIt is not even necessary to acquire a professional camera to take good .

Of course, you have to know how to configure the camera well and know a few things to master this subject little by littleso if this is of interest to you, you can continue reading to learn more.

Enable the grid to center all your photos

People who are familiar with taking photographs professionally or semi-professionally know the importance of making use of the rule of thirds, which has basically been placing the subject of the shot in the left or right third, so that the rest is clearer. To activate this grid you must do the following:

– Enter the Camera application on your mobile.

– Click on the cogwheel that is in one of the upper corners.

– Locate the function Grid and activate it.

Use HDR mode when taking daytime photos

To make a long story short, HDR mode is a feature that allows you to nicely balance highlights, shadows, and the general contrast of shots that are taken when there is a lot of sun, mostly. This is where you can get the most out of this tool, which is activated as follows:

– Enter the camera application on your mobile.

– Click on the option Plus.

– Find the tab of HDR and click on it.

Use the Pro mode of your camera

If you want to leave the automatic mode aside and really want to adjust some factors of the photos to make them look better, the Pro mode is undoubtedly one of the tools that yes or yes you must master. It may be difficult for you to know certain parameters such as ISO, shutter speed, white balance or EV, for example, but by informing yourself well, in a short time you will be able to find the trick.

To access this Pro mode, all you have to do is click on the option Plus, inside your camera appand then there click on the box Pro.

Take advantage of night mode

If your mobile has this function and you like to take night photos, you can achieve some quite interesting shots with great results. Help give more light and warmth to your creations with this modewhich stands out mainly in high-end mobiles.

Now, to get it, you just have to click on the tab again. Plus Y there you should find the icon thus Night.