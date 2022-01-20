Tricks to play and win in Wordle

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Wordle has become the new viral game. A phenomenon that we see repeated year after year, first with “Among Us”, then with the crazy tests of “Fall Guys” and now with puns. In this case, the game’s sudden fame shouldn’t surprise anyone, since it’s a game in which we have a word every day, totally free, without ads, and it works directly in the browser, without having to install anything.

The best way to win at Wordle is to learn some tricks of our language, which will allow us to reveal the words more easily.

Nowadays, it seems that the whole world is playing Wordle, and the few who have not yet heard of it will surely have seen some image on social networks, in the form of game results that players share on Twitter and other social networks. Yes, those famous green, yellow and black checks.

For all those who are playing or who are thinking of starting to do so, we are going to share some tips that will help us to win more and more games in a clean way (it is not worth sharing it on social networks to help us):

-Vowels: Vowels are the best way to guess a word, since there are only five in our vocabulary. The smartest thing is to first try to solve the vowels that the word contains and, from them, try to guess the word.

-Patience: Wordle doesn’t have any timer, so we shouldn’t rush it, we have all day. Before launching, we must calmly think about where to place the letters in yellow.

-Plurals: It is not always easy to find five-letter words, if you have one of three or four, and you have it clear, try the plural. You have nothing to lose, but the turn.

-Letters can be repeated: Keep in mind that the letters in yellow and seen can be repeated, so you can try one of them.

-Spanish tricks: If you play in Spanish, keep in mind certain peculiarities of our language when playing. For example, the most used vowel in Spanish is “E”, while the most frequent consonants are “S”, “R”, “N”, “D”, “L” and “C”. On the other hand, the less frequent letters in Spanish are «Z», «J», «Ñ», «K» and «W».

