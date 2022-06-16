Tricks to make Google Assistant work faster on Android

Google Assistant It is the perfect ally for any user, since it will help them with various daily tasks. The assistant has many useful commands and is capable of sending voice notes. Now, for this to work properly, it is essential that the system is fluid and fast. Therefore, knowing some tricks to optimize the speed of Assistant is very helpful.

Improving the speed of Google Assistant helps avoid annoying delays in response times.

Here we will give some useful tricks that will make it possible for the assistant to become a support capable of offering immediate solutions. Slowdowns will be a thing of the past, any task or command you execute will be done instantly.

– Restart your mobile: certainly, it is a basic advice, but very practical. A simple restart will help fix wizard memory related issues. After the reboot, wait a couple of minutes to re-enable Google Assistant.

– Update the app: updates improve performance considerably, so the wizard will need to be up to date with the latest version available. It will be enough for you to enter the Google Play Store, search for Assistant and press “Update”.

– Delete inactive devices: removing idle connections will improve response times noticeably. You just have to go to the Google app and click on the profile icon in the upper right corner. In the menu options, choose “Settings”. Click on “Google Assistant” – “Popular Settings”, scroll down and select “Devices”. Then, tap on “Delete unused devices”. Choose “Remove” to delete devices you no longer use.

– Review the Voice Match settings: the Voice Match feature makes it possible for you to train the assistant to recognize your voice. Optimizing these settings will make Google Assistant more efficient. Enter the Google app and click on the profile icon. Go to “Settings” – “Google Assistant” – “Hey Google and Voice Match”. Check that the “Hey Google” feature is enabled. You can enter “Voice model” to train Google Assistant and improve its response time.

– Sign out of the Google account: logging out and logging back in is useful for clearing any cache data that may be affecting performance. Go to “Settings” – “Accounts and backup” – “Manage accounts”. Click on the Google account you want to close. Go back to “Manage Accounts”, scroll to the bottom and tap on “Add Account”. Choose “Google” and log in with your data.