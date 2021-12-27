Tricks to generate more leads on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook is still the social network with greater number of users assets in the world, making it one of the spaces with the greatest possibility of generating traffic and profits for companies. In this sense, we cannot ignore the lead creation on FacebookEither to drive more traffic to a website or to improve sales from an online store.

Facebook has several tools and options that allow us to generate and capture qualified leads.

However, it is not always easy to squeeze this platform, to help companies seeking generate more leads on FacebookHere are some tips:

-Facebook Lead Ads: Generating leads on Facebook is very simple, mainly because the platform offers us a type of ad specially designed for lead generation. These types of ads create a form that the user fills in and that automatically generates a lead, since they are integrated with our CRM. One of its main advantages is that the ads are directed to the correct audience, which facilitates the capture of leads.

-Facebook pages: Facebook pages offer a feature for creating “call-to-action” buttons. In this way, we can create a CTA that allows us to automatically capture more leads.

-Facebook Call-To-Action Ads: This type of ad allows us to promote the CTA button on our Facebook pages. Again, this is an ad that will attract only the right leads, since it will be aimed at the right audience.

-Improve interaction: Facebook has many tools to make pages interactive. You have the chat, but also the comments, the possibility of carrying out live broadcasts, contests, special content, surveys and also the possibility of adding videos to your strategy.

-Messenger Bot: If what we want is to improve the interactivity of our pages, few tools are better than chatbots. Through Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, these robots will answer the questions that users ask us on our page. Chatbots can drive Facebook traffic to a website or sales page, as well as generate more brand awareness, improve your customer service system, and also generate leads.

-Promote lead magnet: Lead magnets are one of the best ways to get leads. If we have created a good lead magnet on our website, we should also share it on Facebook, so that the followers of the page and the traffic on the platform can download it and generate a lead.

