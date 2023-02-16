Tricks to create original wands of Harry Potter characters at Hogwarts Legacy

The video game allows you to replicate the most famous wands from the Harry Potter saga.

Hogwarts Legacy is the game for fans of Harry Potter, who for decades have been waiting for an experience that will take them to the magic school and allow them to live part of that path that was iconic in the books and movies. And one of those ways to get closer to the saga is by creating the wands of the original characters.

In the game this element is essential, because it is the basis of the combat and is used to solve challenges, open doors and so on. So when choosing the one that will accompany us throughout the adventure, there are outstanding options to have the original wand of Harry Potter, Voldemort, Draco Malfoy among others.

How to have the wand of Harry Potter characters

In the first hours of the game, our character must go to hogsmeadethe village where there are shops and one of them is Ollivander’s, the place where we will get the magic wand.

The game allows the player to customize their wand by choosing elements such as the wand’s core, wood, flexibility, and length, which opens up the possibility of having a new one or replicating one of the original ones in the series.

For this, the following steps must be followed, keeping in mind that in the case of length, centimeters will not always be exact and sometimes the measurement will give a little more than what is established by the guide, but it is a section that does not have too much impact on the objective general.

Harry Potter’s wand

– Core: phoenix feather.

– Wood: holly. Dark brown.

– Flexibility: flexible.

– Length: 28 centimeters.

Voldemort’s wand

– Core: phoenix feather.

– Wood: yew. Light gray colour.

– Flexibility: flexible.

– Length: 34 centimeters and a quarter.

Ron’s wand

– Core: unicorn hair

– Wood: willow.

– Length: 36 centimeters.

Sirius’s wand

– Core: Dragon Heartstring.

– Oak wood.

– Length: 28 centimeters.

Bellatrix’s wand

Core: Dragon Heartstring.

Wood: walnut.

Length: 32 centimeters.

Draco’s wand

– Core: unicorn hair

– Wood: hawthorn.

– Length: 25 centimeters.

– Flexibility: quite elastic.

At the beginning of the game you must choose between one of the four houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin.

The Hogwarts Legacy Story

The title will tell the story of a wizard who enters the school and becomes an important ally in the fight against the dark forces that seek to dominate the magical world. In the middle of all this path, the player must learn to master the spells, the positions and go around the Hogwarts castle, either walking or flying with his broom.

While there will be no characters like Harry, Ron or Hermioneif there will be other references to the universe of the saga, such as the creatures, the common rooms of the school houses and other interesting winks that the most fans will recognize.

The main character will be the player incarnating the role of a 15-year-old boy who enters school for fifth grade. He will not have a specific name or appearance, but it will be the player himself who gives him all those characteristics according to his preferences.

The young man has a very peculiar gift, and that is that he is capable of mastering ancient magic, which will give him the chance to be an ally of the Ministry of Magic and help against the threat.

In addition to the confrontations in the story, there will be other types of missions that you will have to face related to your stay in hogwarts so the Sorting Hat he will give you a house and you will have to learn spells.