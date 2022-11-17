Tricks for notifications on the iPhone lock screen

- Advertisement -

iOS 16 brings great new options to iPhone to get more out of the lock screen. For example, it can be customized according to the user’s tastes, allowing the placement of any app that the person wishes. But that is not all because there are several useful tricks that can be put into practice.

Lock screen notifications can be modified at will to make them more versatile.

These are some of the most productive and interesting tricks that can be applied to notifications on the iPhone lock screen.

– Change the layout of notifications: just go to “Settings” – “Notifications” – “Show As”. “Stack” is the new tool that iOS has incorporated, the “List” mode is the basic aspect of always. Another available option is “Count”, which serves to hide the information that reaches the blocking panel, it will only show a count of notifications.

- Advertisement -

– Press and hold to see more information: You don’t have to open a notification to see all the content. Simply tapping and holding the bubble will reveal more detail when the box expands. Some major apps that support this feature include Twitter, YouTube, Gmail, and Apple News.

– Reply to messages from the lock screen: you will have to press and hold the notifications of the messages app to respond to them directly on the screen without having to enter the application. To activate this tool, go to “Settings” – “Face ID and access code” and enable “Reply with message”.

– Delete messages: an extremely useful function that can be done in less than a second on the iPhone. All you have to do is swipe the notification to the left and click on “Delete” so that it completely disappears from the screen.

– Mute and disable: entire conversations can be muted by swiping the message box to the left and selecting “Options.” Several alternatives will be exposed that make it possible to silence for an hour or a whole day. The “Disable” function will permanently disable the notification in question.

- Advertisement -

– Summary scheduled: This function is used so that notifications arrive at specific times of the day. It is activated in “Settings” – “Notifications” – “Scheduled summary”. Once activated, the tool will compile the notifications that the user chooses. By default, the information will be displayed on the lock screen at eight in the morning and at six in the evening. This can be changed and it is also possible to add more scheduled times throughout the day.