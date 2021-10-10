Trick to turn your black and white photos into color: apps

Do you want to digitize and color them in your smartphone ? Then use this trick. Whether at your uncles ‘or simply grandparents’, we always find a black and white photo. And it is that more than a century ago the images in two tones were quite popular and most of the people wanted to pose in front of a particular camera and thus keep them in the memory.

Have you ever seen your grandfather when he was young or your father was just born, but in black and white? Well now it is possible to color them with a series of Applications who use artificial intelligence to not only rebuild them, but also to make them look like they were taken out yesterday.

The best of all is that you can do everything from your cell phone and you just have to give the apps permission to access your camera. Now just get the black and white image and let these apps do their wonders. Do you dare to paint someone again? Well follow these steps.

THE BEST APPS TO TURN PHOTOS IN BLACK AND WHITE TO COLOR

If in your house there is a photo album and the images are in black and white, then that will no longer be a problem. Now you can not only digitize an image with your camera mobile , but also give them colors as it looked at that time.

The apps work with artificial intelligence and, as we have said, you only need to access your camera. Best of all, they are free and you can download them to your Android or iPhone cell phone.

Color Memories

Colorize Images

In this way, the applications that we mentioned will do their magic and convert that photo from black and white to color. (Photo: Colorize Images)

Colorize by Photomyne

Colorize it

Colorize!

When you download one on your mobile and color the photo, you can save the result on your cell phone and share it with those you most want to be surprised by the result.