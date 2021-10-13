Trick to capture Slowking de Galar in Pokémon GO

Do you want to have Slowking Galar on your team? Pokemon go , since its launch, continues to bring a series of improvements and changes to the game for Android and iOS smartphones. With it you can navigate the map and capture thousands of creatures that are deployed around the world, you can even meet one of them just by opening the app at home.

During the pandemic, Pokemon go has developed countless improvements such as the possibility of remote raids, at a distance, until you get coins as long as you fight against some trainers in your move to the leagues.

Now the app has indicated that, from the last week of October, Slowking de Galar will make its appearance for the first time, a species that brings a very particular design such as his crown that is no longer on his head.

Do you want to know how to capture it? To do this you must be attentive the days before Halloween, since during the month of October several details will be executed.

HOW TO CAPTURE GALAR SLOWKING IN POKÉMON GO

To start you should know that Galar’s Slowking will make its appearance from Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). But in order to obtain it we must be aware of the creatures that appear.

In order to get Galar Slowking you must first have Galar Slopoke. (Photo: Nintendo)

For example, you must find and friend Slowpoke de Galar. During this period, you must not only get candy while you walk, but also catch up to 30 Psychic-type Pokémon.

When you succeed, the function to develop Slopoke Galar in Slowking Galar will be enabled. Remember that only the Pokémon that you have as a partner will evolve. So if you want to get another one, you will have to perform the same steps mentioned above.