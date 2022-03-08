Trick: How to read messages in WhatsApp groups without them knowing

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In WhatsApp you can control that others know whether or not you have read a certain message by choosing whether or not to show the read confirmation (the blue double check) in the configuration options of your account.

Turning off read receipts is not enough to keep your information from showing up in group messages

This is valid for messages that are sent individually. However, in the messages that appear in the groups in which we participate in WhatsApp, this is not possible, since it is always shown when each of the members has read each of the messages sent.

To access this information, the person who sent the message must access the “message information” option by clicking on it. The information of those people who have deactivated the read confirmation will even appear.

If you do not want the sender of a message in a WhatsApp group to know if you have read it or not, you will have to resort to one of these tricks that we are now telling you:

How to prevent them from knowing that you have read a group message on WhatsApp

The options are as follows:

-Return to screen notifications: You can read a message sent to a WhatsApp group without letting others know if you do it from the screen notifications.

This has a problem, since they are limited to a certain number of notifications, only the most recent ones are shown, and it will also depend on the length of the messages that can be seen in full in this preview.

-Use the WhatsApp search engine: Another option is to access the WhatsApp search engine, which is shown in the upper right corner of the screen, identified with a magnifying glass icon.

What you should do is place the name of the group in the search engine. You will see each of the messages sent to it, ordered chronologically. You will be able to preview the messages that have been sent without having to open them, although you will lose the content if they are very long. You will also not be able to see the images and videos.

As you can see, both options are somewhat limited. Also, in order not to “screw up” and let them know that you have read the message, keep in mind that you will not be able to open it. It only consumes the content from the preview mode, because if you open it, the information that you have read it will be accessible to the sender of the message.

