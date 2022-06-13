Trick for WhatsApp: how to recover the messages you have deleted

One of the sections that is not well solved in WhatsApp is the one that has to do with recovering messages that have been deleted from the application. It is true that the company does not offer options that are especially effective and easy to use, but there is a possibility in the event that you have no choice but to try whatever it takes to have what you had in a chat again. We show you the option that we believe is most efficient. One of the things that can be done is to use the notification history that is included in one of the widgets that WhatsApp has. But this possibility is not the most efficient, since it does not work in all terminals due to the fact that there are different customizations where it does not work well. Therefore, recovering messages using the backup copy offered by the application is more valid in our opinion… but not without details that you should know. What is the WhatsApp backup This is something that the app has been offering for a long time, where information is saved so that you can restore a copy of your account on the phone in the event that you change your terminal or have to restore the one you you use In this way, you do not run out of the data of the last conversations, which is always important. The place where this information is saved is in Google Drive and by default this is configured automatically. But it’s not perfect unfortunately. Some things may not be saved to you if you haven’t decided to back up manually (which is entirely possible in the app’s settings). An example is a message that you deleted a few minutes ago that, surely, has not had time to be saved in the backup. Therefore, if there is something that is crucial, do not hesitate to do a process yourself to avoid problems and have everything available to follow the steps that we are going to indicate. How to restore data in the application You can carry out this process on both iOS and Android, and you should not panic if you see something that makes you think that it is not safe… we assure you that if you do things as indicated, everything will go as expected. silk. This is what you have to do: Remove the WhatsApp application on the terminal in question. Since it is the fastest and most effective way to access the backup you want to restore. Now, go to the official app store of your operating system and, yes, you must reinstall the app to start from scratch. to set everything up, and when you include your phone number, the app will detect that it’s an existing account and check that you have a backup. When detecting it, it will tell you if you want to use it. You have to answer yes. You have to wait a while because the information may be large, so it may take a while to complete the process. When it is finished, you will see that you have everything again as if nothing had happened. This is the most accurate and reliable way to recover messages as long as you have them in the backup. This is very important for you to be clear about. In addition, everything is done with official tools, so its proper functioning is guaranteed. >