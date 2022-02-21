Trick for Gmail: how to block contacts and send them to spam

One of the most powerful tools that are included in Gmail, and that many do not use, are the filters. With them, it is possible to establish a large number of actions that are executed automatically. And this is very useful. We tell you how to use one so that messages from a contact that you are not interested in go directly to the Spam folder. The filter that you are going to use serves both so that a person’s emails stop bothering you and if the Google mail client misses an email that is junk and, therefore, you do not want to see it in your inbox again. . The thing is that everything you need is included so that you manually tell Gmail what to do at the same time the message is received… And, what’s more, these will always be done automatically. Use the contact’s email This is the easiest way to achieve this, since you simply have to use a message that you already have in your inbox as a reference to send it to the Spam folder (of course, you can delete it if you need to). You have to do the following: Check all the emails you have in Gmail and, when you locate the one you want to get rid of, click on it with the right mouse button. A context menu appears with many options and, the one you have to choose, is the which is called Move To. Then, among the possibilities that appear, you have to use Spam so that the mail is relocated and you will not see it again. Once this is done, you will be done. It’s all that simple. Establish a permanent filter As is clear, this is useful for an individual and punctual element. And maybe you need something more powerful to get rid of a contact’s messages forever and never see them again. In this case, the steps to follow are these: Enter Gmail as usual and enter the email of the contact you want to block and send to spam. Now at the top you have to look for the action icon called More, which has as representative image three vertical dots (it’s right next to the answer itself). A menu appears that has different possibilities and, among all of them, the one you have to use is the one called Block to (and the name of the contact). From that very moment you have established a filter, believe it or not, and every time you receive an email from this person or entity, it will end up directly in the spam tray. You have finished and you can be more than calm. As you can see, the simplicity that exists when it comes to applying actions in Gmail to get rid of spam is fantastic, and it is far from the complexity that it used to be to do almost anything with the filters in the free email client that Google has. . >