Tributes pour in following death of Dublin businessman Patrick Bewley

Tributes have been pouring in for Patrick Bewley, the former managing director of Bewley’s.

The renowned Dublin businessman died yesterday at the age of 77 after a long illness.

He was part of the iconic institution for 53 years and was the first to bring Fairtrade coffee into Ireland.

The Dalkey resident is survived by his wife Shirley, his sons sons Craig and Simon and six grandchildren.

Patrick was born in Swords in 1944 and joined the family business at 21 after pursing a career in KPMG.

He was manager of the Westmoreland Street Bewley’s café, before taking the top spot as Managing Director of the company in 1977.

He was passionate about rugby, golf and skiing in his free-time.

Paddy Cambell, whose family bought Bewley’s in 1986 paid tribute to Patrick’s charity work and kind nature.

He said: “In his own quiet, determined way, Paddy Bewley made an immense contribution, not just to the success of Bewley’s over the past 35 years, but to improving the lives of others in need.

“Paddy did tireless work for the Hospice Foundation and the Mendicity Institution amongst others.

“He was one of the finest people I have known in my business life, a great sportsman and a true friend indeed.”

Managing Director of Bewley’s Tea & Coffee Limited, Jason Doyle highlighted the impact that the much-loved Dublin man had on the entire industry.

He said: “The value Paddy added over his lifetime, not only to our business but to the wider Irish coffee industry is incredible.

“Anyone who is anyone in the Irish coffee industry has come through the Paddy Bewley school of coffee.

“His enthusiasm and willingness to share his knowledge was always infectious and I wouldn’t have the love that I have for coffee today without Paddy.

“He was a man who embodied the founding values of the Bewley’s business, he was fair, good to work with and always a bit of craic.”

Friends and family remembered the gentleman for his friendly nature and winning smile.

One person said: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Paddy. He was a gentleman, always in good form. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís”

Another wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this sad news. I remember Paddy with great fondness – a coffee connoisseur to his core he lived his Quaker values every day in his work and always had a smile and a sparkle in his eyes for everyone he met.

“Sincere sympathy to the family on your very sad loss.”

Patrick’s private Quaker Funeral Service will take place in the Churchtown Meeting House on New Year’s Eve at 10.45am.

It will also be available to watch online.

