Tributes flow for Finglas boy who died days after Confirmation

Tributes have poured in for a 12-year-old Finglas boy who had a “beautiful smile that would light up a room” following his tragic death.

Patrick McDonagh sadly passed away at home on Tuesday, just days after making his Confirmation.

His school, St Fergal’s Boys National School, paid tribute to the sixth-class student, saying his death has “shocked and devastated” their community.

Read more: CAB to serve court papers on Daniel Kinahan by registered post after discovering addresses

They wrote: “Our whole school community is shocked and devastated at the loss of our 6th class pupil Patrick.

“Only last week we celebrated Patrick’s Confirmation day. We extend our deepest sympathies to Michelle, Pat, Leona, Rebecca, Dylan, Seán and Jordan and all of Patrick’s extended family and friends. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.

“Our hearts are broken Patrick, We will always remember you.”

Patrick made his Confirmation last Wednesday, and took the name Michael.

According to RIP.ie, Patrick will be reposing in Massey Bros Funeral Home on Finglas’ Main Street on Saturday, from 2.00pm to 5.00pm, before removal on Monday morning to St Canice’s Church Finglas Village for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patrick’s family have made the special request that people wear bright coloured clothing if they are attending.

A number of people have shared their condolences with his family online.

One person wrote: “I am so heartbroken for you all, Patrick always had a smile on his face and always stopped to say hello. He will be sadly missed by all his neighbours in Dunsoghly.”

Another said: “Sincere sympathies on the passing of your beautiful boy Patrick. All his little pals in Dunsoghly estate are devastated and will miss him. Sleep peacefully in the arms of the angels Patrick.”

A third wrote: “From birth to Confirmation, I have seen the love his Mammy and Daddy have given him all through the years. He was loved beyond belief. May the memories of this love carry his family through their grief. [We] will pray for you all.”

And a fourth person recalled the impact the young boy had on his peers, saying: “[Patrick was] such a lovely lad with great manners and a beautiful smile that would light up a room.

“It’s hard to believe he is gone, he was only at my house on Saturday and was talking about starting secondary school, then I got the sad news this morning.

“May he fly high with that big smile and look over his family at this very sad time. RIP Patrick, may you get the best bed in heaven, sleep tight.”

Read more: Leo Varadkar accuses Pearse Doherty of having ‘abused and mistreated’ a garda in Dail row

Read more: Irish driver arrested by Spanish police after being caught speeding at 285kmh in Porsche

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox