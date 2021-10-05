Tributes flow for Edenmore ‘community legend’ Joe Keating who passed away days before 98th birthday

Heartbreaking tributes have flowed in for an Edenmore and Raheny ‘community legend’ who passed away days before his 98th birthday.

Joe Keating was a fixture in the community, especially at local football club St Malachy’s where he was a founding member in 1968.

Joe coached a number of teams at the club in its early years before rising up to take over as club president.

In his later years, ‘El Presidente’ would still be seen at all of St Malachy’s games, with his own signature shout at the referees lasting long in the memories of all club members.

St Malachy’s posted a touching message on social media, paying tribute to a man who, even in his late 90s, still went above and beyond for his club and community.

They wrote: “On behalf of the club we offer condolences to the family of Joe Keating our founding member, El Presidente as he was known, at his passing.

“Having spoken to him on Friday, he was in his usual feisty form and in great spirits, it came as a shock to hear the news today.

“Joe was an ever present at games on Springdale Road up to a couple of years ago.









“You’d hear give out to the referees, his call was; ‘go on out of that referee’.

“He was still selling lotto and Christmas tickets, he was going to sell five tickets for this year’s draw.

“We were always guessing his age, I have been informed that he was two days short of his 98th Birthday.

‘He will sadly missed by all within the club and community. Rest in peace Joe, a gentleman and a community legend.”

A number of locals also paid their respects to Joe.

One said: “Deepest condolences to the Keating family. A gentleman and a scholar. Very glad I meet that man. Not many of his like left. Rest well Joe.”

Another wrote: “RIP Joe, definitely a true gentleman. I used to love having chats with Joe, but unfortunately with this virus I haven’t seen Joe over the past few months. Condolences to all Joe’s family.”

And a third said: “His knowledge on the game was second to none. Joe was an absolute gentleman and a well respected man in around football. My deepest sympathies to the Keating family on the passing of their Dad.”

