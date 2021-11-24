Tributes flow after ‘devoted’ former Dublin councillor Peter Brady passes away

Tributes have poured in after the death of former South Dublin County Councillor Peter Brady.

The Fine Gael politician passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday in Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross.

He represented the Lucan area in the council and was formally of Green Lane in Leixlip.

And a number of the locals he served have paid tribute to the “true gentleman” online.

One wrote: “RIP Peter a pure gentleman at all times”

Another said: “R.I.P. Peter. A very committed community person who done a lot for the greater Lucan community including the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. Condolences to Peter’s Family”

A third said: “Sad hearing of Peters passing. A true gentleman. My sympathy to his family. May he rest in peace.”

The Fine Gael Dublin Mid-West constituency Facebook page also paid tribute to Peter.

They said: “Fine Gael Dublin Mid-West wad sadly informed this morning that Peter Brady a long standing member and former councillor for the area, has passed away overnight.

“As a devoted local councillor, Peter’s hard work, commitment and good humour will never be forgotten in Lucan. He made such an impact locally and leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“Peter’s dedication to Fine Gael lives on through his daughters Denise, our Constituency Secretary, and Caroline, who ran for FG in Lucan in the last local elections and their passion for politics, a source of great pride to him, no doubt.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Peter’s wife Paty, his children and all his extended family and friends, may he rest in peace.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Peter’s funeral will be in St Patrick’s Church, Esker at 10am.

He will be buried in Esker cemetery.

Those who would like to view his funeral mass online can do so here.