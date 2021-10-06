Tributes flow after death of south Dublin legend ‘Queen of the Windmill’

Tributes have poured in for south Dublin legend “Queen of the Windmill” who passed away suddenly last weekend.

Eileen Caswell, described as “one of Crumlin’s finest ladies” died on October 2nd in her home.

Her RIP.ie page says she will be “sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.”

Many Crumlin locals paid tribute to Mrs Caswell online.

One said: “Sad news reaching us today about the passing of one of Crumlin’s finest ladies. Mrs. Caswell from Windmill Park.

“God broke the mould after making women like Mrs. Caswell, she had a large and devoted family and never a bad word to say about anyone.

“RIP to the Queen of Windmill.”

Another wrote: “I always remember her as a very nice friendly lady, I went to school with some of her girls R.I.P.”

A third said: “RIP Mrs Caswell. Lovely woman.”

A fourth wrote: “So sorry to hear the sad news. What a fantastic woman who will be missed by so many.”

Her funeral service will take place on Thursday at 2pm in Newland’s Cross Crematorium and can be viewed online here.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter