Trendy Beat, TikTok’s new e-commerce, is coming to the US in July.

A week ago we told you that TikTok is developing its new e-commerce platform, different from TikTok Shop, which it will try to include within its application videos for the sale and delivery of its own products under a new section called Trendy Beat.

TechCrunch revealed that Tiktok even filed a US trademark application for Trendy Beat, with the company’s intentions regarding the US version of its app unknown at this time.



The new initiative that will soon see the light of day in the United States

Today we can learn more about it thanks to the Semafor publication, which today reports based on close sources that TikTok is preparing for the launch of Trendy Beat in the US version of its application as soon as next July.

For this, the video platform is already preparing the inventory of products, which will range from kitchen utensils to toys, which will be supplied by a series of manufacturers in China, with the video platform taking charge of aspects related to logistics and customer service. to the client.

Ecommerce features will share tab in the app

TikTok intends to take on other e-commerce platforms, notably Amazon, Shein and Temu, according to people familiar with the operation. Users will be able to search for products from both Trendy Beat and TikTok Shop through the same dedicated e-commerce tab in the app.

TikTok understands the new tab as a “central hub” for the discovery of sales promotions and order management, as described in the job offers for Los Angeles that he came to publish.

Seeking to improve shopping experiences for products from China

TikTok tries to adapt to the intentions of Chinese manufacturers to want to offer better support to customers in the Western world in TikTok Shop, also seeking to reduce shipping times from China to the United States and United Kingdom markets.

In this regard, some manufacturers came to employ tactics in the form of bets, such as asking customers to pay to spin a wheel that reflects a series of prizes that could be won during live broadcasts, which later came to be prohibited. .

More information: Semafor