Trend Micro’s Apex One security solution targeted by attackers

By Brian Adam
trend micros apex one security solution targeted by attackers.jpg
Trend Micro has patched several vulnerabilities in Apex One. attackers are currently exploiting a vulnerability.

 

Trend Micro’s Apex One protection promise is reversed and the application puts Windows PCs at risk. The software manufacturer warns of attacks on systems.

In an alert, Trend Micro states that it has patched six vulnerabilities in Apex One SP1 (b11092/11088) and Apex One (SaaS) August 2022 Montlhy Patch (202208). Four gaps are with the threat level “high” classified.

If attackers successfully use this, they could bypass authentication (CVE-2022-40144) or even execute malicious code (CVE-2022-40139). Trend Micro is currently not detailing which vulnerabilities attackers are exploiting.

More like this

