Trend Micro’s Apex One security solution targeted by attackers

Trend Micro’s Apex One protection promise is reversed and the application puts Windows PCs at risk. The software manufacturer warns of attacks on systems.

In an alert, Trend Micro states that it has patched six vulnerabilities in Apex One SP1 (b11092/11088) and Apex One (SaaS) August 2022 Montlhy Patch (202208). Four gaps are with the threat level “high” classified.

If attackers successfully use this, they could bypass authentication (CVE-2022-40144) or even execute malicious code (CVE-2022-40139). Trend Micro is currently not detailing which vulnerabilities attackers are exploiting.

