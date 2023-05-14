Tray.io’s Merlin AI: Automating Workflows Without the Technical Hassle

Tray.io, a low-code integration and automation platform, has released Merlin AI, a natural language automation feature on its platform. With Merlin AI, large language models (LLMs) can be turned into full business processes without exposing customer data to LLMs or requiring LLM training.

Merlin AI enables employees and developers to build, refine and improve workflows without involving IT or engineering departments, significantly reducing integration time from weeks or months to minutes. The Tray.io platform combines the power of adaptive and scalable automation, the provision of sophisticated business logic, and built-in generative AI capabilities to drive automated workflows.

- Advertisement -

Natural Language Automation

Merlin AI uses OpenAI models and works seamlessly with Tray.io’s connector technologies, workflows and APIs, as well as other platform capabilities, to automatically translate natural language input into sophisticated workflows. . Anyone can use Merlin to develop fully-fledged workflows to execute daily tasks or obtain insights for specific business questions. This completely eliminates the learning curve for building automated workflows.

Generation of automated workflows

The generative AI capabilities of the Tray.io platform, along with data transformation, authentication mechanisms, and support for advanced business logic, allow users to build full integrations with Natural Language Processing (NLP). Additionally, Merlin AI can automate complex tasks such as aggregating or transferring data between systems, building automated workflows, and responding to queries.

Tray.io claims that its platform is the first iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) solution to provide generative AI capabilities accessible to all users.

- Advertisement -

Actions without exposing customer data

Unlike other applications that interface with LLMs, the operational capabilities of Merlin and the Tray platform are self-sufficient, meaning that Merlin only needs to pull small pieces of information from the LLM as needed during the integration build process. As a result, customer data is never exposed or sent to the LLM.

Merlin uses a combination of GPT models, such as GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Whisper, and others, to drive different components of the natural language automation flow. Each model offers different levels of capacities, speed, and fine tuning, which are selected by Merlin to ensure the best user experience.

Simplifying complex workflows using generative AI

With the introduction of Merlin AI, Tray.io seeks to eliminate the need for input from IT and engineering departments, which not only frees up those teams to focus on other priority tasks, but also accelerates the pace of innovation.

- Advertisement -

Merlin AI allows users to automate complex workflows in two ways. First, through conversation, Merlin can build and refine sophisticated automation across multiple systems. For example, by taking natural language input, such as a request to add a new data enrichment source to a lead lifecycle process, Merlin can identify the appropriate connector from the Tray connector library, trigger the authentications necessary, execute the query, and ensure that the results are correctly incorporated into the progression of the process.

Second, Merlin AI can perform tasks on behalf of the user without directly interacting with workflows, creating a whole new interface for solving business problems.

Tray.io ensures that it does not send customer data to a third-party LLM. Instead, LLMs are used to create workflows that can be run within the Tray.io platform, ensuring data security and privacy.

Driving automation with AI

The company explains that Merlin improves OpenAI LLMs by acting on their results, stating that while LLMs can provide quick intelligent responses, they take no action once they’ve responded.

“The burden falls immediately on the person who asked the question, and it is their responsibility to take often complex actions on the answer to achieve the desired result. Merlin can take that response and take action on the user’s behalf,” explains Rich Waldron, Co-Founder and CEO of Tray.io. “With the launch of Merlin, Tray.io is the first generative AI-powered iPaaS offering that anyone, regardless of their technical background, can use to automate complex workflows.”

The Tray platform incorporates contemporary technology standards, allowing LLMs to program without needing to fully understand the Tray platform or connectors. This crucial capability allows any user, including the integration builder, to harness the power of AI. Also, because Merlin is such a core part of the Tray platform, it would be difficult to replicate this experience in a product designed otherwise.

Tray.io argues that organizations are challenged by fragmented information and multiple SaaS applications in every department, making automation and integration more important than ever. Traditionally, organizations have turned to modern elastic iPaaS providers to “glue” their systems and ensure their data works well with the rest of the organization.

By embracing digital transformation, Tray.io seeks to solve these challenges faster and more accurately through Merlin AI, allowing teams to focus on innovation and harnessing the potential of automation. With Merlin AI, even non-technical people can build complete integrations using only natural language, radically simplifying the process of building complex automations.