“Travellers Lost in Time”, the new HBO Max family movie about the duel

There are issues that can be difficult to deal with children and talking to them death can be one of them, that is why the new film by hbo max, Travelers, lost in timeseeks through imagination and fantasy to be a vehicle for the smallest of the house to deal with the loss of loved ones or those close to them.

The directed feature film Ana Christina Martinezpremiered this weekend and creatively shows how children can experience grief thanks to their fantasy and ingenuity, which can make this difficult time less painful.

This feature film is the Opera Prima of Ana Cristina Martínez. (HBOMax)

The film tells the story of Leo (Juan Pablo Monterrubio) and his father Bob (Alex of the Madrid) who are fond of playing time travel, but one day the father dies and the little one, convinced that he did not die, but is lost in time, decided to build a time machine to go in search of his being dear to the past

When Leo thinks he can embark on a journey into the past, he accidentally meets Bobby (alvarado duck), the new boy in the neighborhood, who shares many traits of his father, which makes him believe that he has found him and that they are lost in time. In this fantasy game the character of Fabrizionicknamed Chuchoflais, an adult with the soul of a child who will live with them one of the most important adventures.

This work goes through other times and shows the strength and value of friendship. This Mexican film stars Fernando Castillo (The Lord of the heavens), Alex of the Madrid (the prince of song), John Paul Monterrubio (Like fallen from the sky), Patrick Alvarado Loza, Damayanti Quintanar (The Girl Who Cleans) Y Fabrizio Santini (anchored).

“This was a very important point to touch on, especially because of this difference in terms of the mourning that adults experience with respect to the mourning that children experience, because adults always want to take care of how things are said and it is not always the solution. We wanted to approach it in a very warm and entertaining way, but above all having the narrative voice of the child and not the adults, “he said in a statement. Ana Christina Martinez.

The film’s script was written by Luigi Moreno Barragán and Ana Cristina Martínez. (HBOMax)

After making this feature film made in the Mexico City, Ana cristina (this work is his first feature) came to the conclusion that it is preferable to address this type of loss directly, to avoid further hurting the child’s feelings.

“For me it was important to talk about this child mourning, it is a very sensitive issue and we always want to do it with tweezers. For me, it requires fewer masks, and being very loving about it, but also very direct, because when we use too many metaphors, the information can be distorted there, which is what happens in the film.”

The protagonist believes that he has found the child version of his father and will make him his new adventure partner. (HBOMax)

The director explained that it was important for her to use the children’s point of view to tell this story through their eyes and their imagination, in addition to following them through all the adventures that the story takes them and specified that It is important to elaborate on how the little ones handle a duel such as losing a parent.

The film shot in mid-2021 will put on the table how children can find a different way to confront certain issues that adults do not know how to express clearly.

In “Travellers: Lost in Time,” a young boy seeks to save his father trapped in the past. (HBOMax)

Fernando Castillo gives life to the mother of the protagonist and detailed in the statement that after becoming a mother, doing this type of project is the one she seeks to work on since it connects more with them.

“I think it is important that since they are little we can deal with them (children) these issues that may seem strong but are necessary to talk about at an early age. I wish we had this ability to imagine and be surprised like children,” she noted.

