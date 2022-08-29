Travel Tips, recommendations made by locals about different tourist sites

Traveling is one of the most rewarding experiences we can have, since it allows us to take time away from home and work responsibilitieswithout having to think anything other than relaxing and enjoying every moment of our trip to the fullest.

It is likely that before embarking on the journey to the destination, you have researched about the most popular places to visit, food, accommodation, etc. However, it always happens that when traveling to a tourist site, some specific situation or incident arises regarding the means of transport, food, accommodation, etc. what can darken the experience a bit.

Also, it happens that there are places or activities that are not included in the itinerary offered by the agency that managed the trip.

To avoid all this we have brought you this platform called TravelTips, in which you will find made by and visitors of tourist destinations.

Thanks to these recommendations you will be able to enhance your experience in the sense of including new places to visit in your diary or go to food places where you can have a truly indigenous gastronomic experience.

Added to this, TravelTips has a filter that you can use to refine the recommendations that appear on the screen, so that those that are from a specific country or city are shown.

Also, you can make it only show recommendations on Places to eat, activities to do, general warning, places to visit or places to stayso that you can access the information that is of interest to you.

In addition, you can make the recommendations be displayed based on the number of votes they have, either ascending or descending.

So with TravelTips you can make your trip a more pleasant experience by knowing what to include or exclude from your itinerary based on the recommendations published there.

To access the Travel Tips website click HERE