Transparent game time: Xbox app integrates HowLongToBeat

How long does it take me to beat Halo Infinite? The Xbox app now says at least ten hours. Microsoft data from for this.

Microsoft’s Xbox app is the first PC game store to integrate data from the HowLongToBeat website. The community information collected there provides information on how much playing time you should plan for a video game. From this you can read, for example, that you should plan at least ten hours for the main story of “Halo Infinite”. If you want to play additional content, you can count on 18 hours.

This information can, for example, support users in their purchase decision or give a rough indication of how far the story has progressed. Previously they had to look up this information on the HowLongToBeat.com website, now it is displayed directly on the Xbox app for PC on the relevant game page.

Supported by the community

HowLongToBeat relies on data from the community: players can enter how long they have spent playing a game and provide some additional details about their playing style. HowLongToBeat then uses this information to calculate average playing times for three game profiles: “Main Story” shows the average playing time for people who really only concentrate on the core content.

“Main + Sides” shows the playing time of users who also complete optional quests. And “Completionist” has enthusiasts who really want to explore every corner and complete every challenge. For the extremely productive “Elden Ring”, HowLongToBeat estimates about 50 hours for the main story, 98 hours for main and side quests and 131 hours for people who want to see and do everything. This is calculated from several thousand players who have entered their data. Finally, the tool calculates an average of all playing styles under “All Styles”.

As a bar in the store

In the Xbox app, such information is presented as a bar on each game’s store page. Clicking on “Details” takes you via the Xbox launcher to the HowLongToBeat website, where further details and statistics can be viewed. It is not clear whether the integration is also planned for Microsoft’s Xbox consoles.





The playtime tool is particularly useful for single-player titles like “Elden Ring” or the single-player mode of “Halo Infinite”, which have a more or less clearly defined end for a playthrough. The data is less meaningful for multiplayer titles or strategy titles with an open playing time. HowLongToBeat indicates a playing time of 69 to 272 hours for “Minecraft”.

HowLongToBeat is operated by the US media company Ziff Davis, whose portfolio includes the gaming news site IGN, the games store Humble Bundle and the website Speedtest.net.



